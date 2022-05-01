Death notices and funeral arrangements

Marie Dwyer (nee O’Donohue)

Monacurragh, Carlow and formerly of Fanore, Co. Clare, April 30th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of her family and the staff of Hillview Nursing Home in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Owen and much loved mother of Paul, Ian and Ross. Sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers Brendan, PJ and Des, daughters-in-law Tina, Emma and Jenny, adored grandchildren Richard, Stephen, Jill, Mona, Owen, Liam and Danny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tony, Stan and Raymond. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Simon Murphy

36 Nunnery Lane, New Ross, Co. Wexford and formerly of Clonagoose, Borris, Co. Carlow, who died peacefully on Sunday, the 1st of May 2022. Predeceased by his beloved father Christy, sadly missed by his only son Dylan, his mother Nora, sisters Mary, Ann & Margaret, daughter-in-law Jane, Dylan’s mother Jo, nephews, nieces, extended family and a very wide circle of friends. May Simon Rest In Peace

Reposing at Breen’s Funeral Home, Borris, Co. Carlow, from 3pm to 7pm on Monday, 2nd of May. Removal at 11am, Tuesday, 3rd of May, for graveside prayers in Sacred Heart Graveyard, Borris, Co. Carlow. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.