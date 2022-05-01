Local linguist Seán scoops national title

By Suzanne Pender

EXCELLENT language skills and attitude have earned a Carlow student national honours.

Seán Holt, a student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach last week won the best translation (English to Irish) from Leinster in Aistritheoirí Óga 2022.

The annual translation contest is organised jointly by the European Commission and the Irish government to promote a high standard of Irish, encourage multilingualism among secondary school students and to promote their interest in linguistic professions.

Students from 22 schools took part in this year’s contest, translating from English, French, German and Spanish to Irish, with Seán placed among five student winners.

“Today’s winners have demonstrated excellent skills and I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the winners and to all of the candidates who participated in the competition this year. Well done,” said Jack Chambers, minister of state for the Gaeltacht and sport.

Seán Hade, head of the Irish language department at the European Commission said that the participants in this year’s competition should be “very proud of what they have achieved”, adding that the “high standard and accuracy demonstrated by the winners in their translations lift my heart”.

The competition is part of a wider effort to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of the full status of the Irish language as an official working language of the European Union.

From 1 January 2022, all legislation which is enacted in the Union must be translated into Irish, as is already the case for the other 23 official languages.