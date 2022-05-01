Man charged with money laundering offences in Co Waterford

Sunday, May 01, 2022

Muireann Duffy

A man in Co Waterford has been arrested as part of an ongoing garda operation.

Operation SKEIN is targetting international fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts in the State.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with money laundering offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man was detained under provision of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Waterford Garda station where he has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court shortly before midday today.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Explained: What’s behind the shortage of HRT products?

Sunday, 01/05/22 - 12:13pm

Absence of Stormont Executive is making people’s lives harder, says Long

Sunday, 01/05/22 - 12:04pm

Granddaughters solve 20-year mystery of Dublin’s Mary Cake

Sunday, 01/05/22 - 11:52am