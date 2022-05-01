What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

While the Sunday papers miss out on news of Katie Taylor’s win in New York overnight, the turf ban, barriers to housing and Spanish charges against cyclist Stephen Roche are some of the stories covered.

The Sunday Independent reports Fine Gael are “under fire” as Green Party members accuse them “trying to outdo the Healy-Raes” over the proposed ban on the sale of turf.

The paper also reports that an anti-vaccination campaigner will not face charges in connection with a Covid patient leaving Letterkenny University Hospital. The patient, who was 67-years-old, returned to the hospital two days later, where he subsequently died.

The Sunday Times leads with news that former An Post chair, Philip Lynch, has become the first person in the history of the State to be found to have engaged in insider dealing. The €75,000 fine from the Central Bank relates to his actions while he was director of C&C.

In another piece on the front page, the paper claims some Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Ireland with their pets have been told they cannot stay in some hotels or accommodation centres due to rules against having animals.

Finally, the Irish Mail on Sunday runs an exclusive on its front page, claiming Irish cyclist Stephen Roche has been found guilty of fraud by a civil court in Spain.

Meanwhile in Britain, the papers are led by uproar over a “culture of debauchery” in the House of Commons, following the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish.

The Observer reports Mr Parish admitted to twice watching porn in the British parliament chamber, with the UK Labour Party signalling his actions may be a criminal offence.

Sunday’s Observer: Disgraced MP ‘broke law’ by watching porn in Commons #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/o9JFQPGH7i — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 30, 2022

The Sunday Times leads with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and former leader of the House Dame Andrea Leadsom vowing to stamp out the “hedonistic culture dragging down the reputation of parliament”.

The Sunday Times: ‘Rid Commons of cosy culture of debauchery’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Qzt1W6cER3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 30, 2022

The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories have pledged to ensure half of the Conservative MPs returned at the next election are women.

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘Half of our MPs will be women, say Tories after porn scandal’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/PGHbDMZ4KK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2022

Elsewhere, The Independent reports British chancellor Rishi Sunak withheld financial support amid the cost-of-living crisis in the belief that households had enough savings to “weather the storm”.

There are fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin will send an “army of saboteurs” to the UK, according to the Sunday Express.

Sunday Express: Putin’s army of saboteurs target Britain #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1IOLAyQAh0 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 30, 2022

Sunday People carries comments from the mother of James Bulger, who is fighting to keep her son’s killer in jail.

Tomorrow’s front page: Two weeks to keep my James’ killer in jail #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/jxfBxLdavN pic.twitter.com/aAgBQXddYO — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) April 30, 2022

The Sunday Mirror leads with a woman claiming she had a secret child with Levi Bellfield, weeks before he killed a 13-year-old child.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a former ’Allo ’Allo! actress has shed some light on why the show flopped in France.