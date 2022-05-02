Darkness Into Light comes out of the shade after two-year hiatus

Carlow town park is the destination for the Darkness into Light event

By Elizabeth Lee

A FUNDRAISER for a charity beloved by many, Darkness Into Light, is about to return this weekend, Saturday 7 May, after a two-year hiatus. The event, which takes place all over the world and in every county in Ireland, is a fundraiser for suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

“We haven’t been able to host Darkness Into Light properly for two years so it’s definitely all systems go now!” organiser Dolores O’Neill told ***The Nationalist***.

The idea of people walking in the dark and continuing to walk until the dawn breaks was the brainchild of Pieta House founder Joan Freeman.

The local Darkness Into Light event in Carlow town begins at 4.15am this Saturday, 7 May, at St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club, Askea. The crowd then walk through Carlow town, including St Dympna’s Hospital, and finish in the town park.

This year, those taking part can pick up a stone in St Laurence O’Toole’s that’s been painted yellow with the word ‘hope’ on it and carry it with them along the route. At the town park, the stones can be deposited at a ‘tree of hope’ as people remember loved ones who have died by suicide.

There’s still plenty of the distinctive bright-yellow t-shirts available for the Carlow walk and they can be picked up this Friday, 6 May, at St Laurence O’Toole AC between 3pm and 6pm, when people can register to take part. Alternatively, they can register online on the Darkness Into Light website.

There’s also a walk taking place in Baltinglass, and participants can register online.