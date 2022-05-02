Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael BERMINGHAM

Rathcrogue, Carlow

And formerly of Rathrush, Rathoe, 30th April, 2022 peacefully at Wexford General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret. Beloved father of Margaret, Betty, Anne, Tony, Teresa and Michelle, grandfather of Melissa, David, Kevin, Lisa, Marie, Craig, Danielle, Lee, Richard, William, Stacey, Bracken, Finn and great-grandfather of Sionnach, Jay Lynn, Alfie, Alex, Travis and Noah. Sadly missed by his brother Gerry, sisters Maura and Betty, sister-in-law Maura, sons-in-law James, Billy, Frankie and Tony’s partner Steph, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Michael’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Byrne McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow on Sunday May 1st from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard cemetery.

Peggy Davin

42 O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Surrounded by her loving family, and in the Wonderful care of the Staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.