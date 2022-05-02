Deirdre from Ballinabranna wins best-dressed lady contest at Punchestown Festival

Style queen, Deirdre Kane

By Elizabeth Lee

DEIRDRE Kane from Ballinabranna, Carlow has just scooped the much-coveted title of Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at the Punchestown Festival. She won a trip for two to the Bollinger Estate in France, complete with Michelin star dining, five-star luxury accommodation, chauffeur transfers and a year’s supply of Bollinger Champagne.

The Bollinger Best Dressed Style Council was unanimous in its decision.

Judge and fellow Carlovian Marietta Doran described Deirdre’s rig-out as a “timeless, stunning, stylish and classic tailored look from head to toe”.

Deirdre, a stay-at-home mum with a keen interest in fashion, lives in Ballinabranna with her husband Roland Dawson and their two girls Daisy (10) and seven-year-old Millie. She spent months planning the stunning bespoke design. Inspired by a photograph of a 1950 cape and dress in green tweed, she contacted her good friend Leanne O’Shea of Cranbrook Designs in Naas to see if together they could create a 2022 version.

“I wanted something similar, yet lighter and brighter” said Deirdre.

The mint green creation that followed encapsulated “her vision and so much more” of what she wanted for the Punchestown Festival this year. Her matching hat was created by Castledermot milliner Julie Kenny Designs. Her shoes are from H&M and she purchased her bag in Jingles of Naas.

Twelve times a finalist but never a winner, Deirdre was clearly emotional and overjoyed with her win. “My girls are going to be so excited, I’m just thrilled with the win.”

Not be forgotten, the finalists all receive a Bollinger goodie bag, which included a bottle of delicious Bollinger Champagne and a Bollinger compact mirror, Bellamianta luxury tan, Declaré skincare, AYU make-up, Kotanical essential oils and Punchestown race tickets.