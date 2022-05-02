Man (70s) dies in traffic collision in Westmeath

Monday, May 02, 2022

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Westmeath today.

A serious collision occurred involving a lorry and a car on the N4 near Ballinlack around 5pm this evening.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght Hospital – her condition is understood to be serious.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.

