Passengers asked to check rail times before travelling due to revised bank holiday schedule

Rail passengers have been advised to check times before travelling this bank holiday Monday as there are several revised schedules in place for trains right across the country.

Speaking to Newstalk, Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Barry Kenny issued passengers with advice.

“For the final day of the bank holiday weekend there are changes to times on all of our routes,” Mr Kenny said.

“So customers you haven’t already booked their travel should check their times before travelling.

“We do have major works as well between Dún Laoghaire and Greystones which means there will be no Darts between Dún Laoghaire and Greystones with Dublin Bus and Go Ahead accepting rail tickets.

“Dublin to Rosslare services will involve bus transfers between Dublin and Greystones.”

❗️Revised timetable May #BankHoliday Weekend on all routes

❗️🚧Sat 30th April to Monday 2nd May

Greystones to Dun Laoghaire track and overhead line works

ℹ️ Please check times before travel at https://t.co/r50m2431AZ pic.twitter.com/TnM9GsaOH4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 29, 2022

For more information check out irishrail.ie before travelling.