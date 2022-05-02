What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday’s front pages feature reports that some frontline healthcare workers were told they did not need PEE, and the prospect of Katie Taylor fighting Amanda Serrano at Croke Park.

The Irish Times reports that some frontline healthcare workers were told they did not need protective equipment or testing because they were “young and healthy” during the first wave of Covid-19.

The Irish Examiner leads with international students being forced to sleep on the streets after being unable to find rental accommodation.

The number of passports being processed has jumped back up to 170,000, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star both lead with the prospect of a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Croke Park.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with the TV debate between Northern Ireland’s political leaders where Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill was pressed over her party’s engagement with Saoradh.

In Britain, the cancer backlog, the return of the right to buy, and the local elections feature among the topics on Monday’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on the “millions” missing out on NHS dental care, while updated figures on the bloated cancer care backlog is front page of The Times and the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the NHS “faces crisis at every level over Covid pressure”.

Boris Johnson is planning to bring back Thatcher-era “right to buy” schemes, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The i reports the Conservative Party is stepping up its campaigning ahead of this week’s local elections, but that rebels are still planning to oust the British prime minister.

The cost of chicken will rise to equal that of beef, worsening household’s cost-of-living problems, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail asks Labour leader Keir Starmer to “show us the proof” to back up his claim that he did not break Covid rules during lockdown.

China is asking banks to shield its assets from US sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says vets have urged pet owners to sunscreen their dogs.

