Cabinet delays sign-off on relocation of National Maternity Hospital

The Cabinet has delayed sign-off on the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly brought a memo to Cabinet this evening for approval on the construction of the new facility at St Vincent’s campus in Dublin.

The move has raised concerns about potential religious interference in the delivery of services, as the hospital will be built on land leased from a company given the property by the Religious Sisters of Charity.

Ahead of this evening’s Cabinet meeting, the Taoiseach said he felt “genuinely satisfied” safeguards are in place to allow the new hospital to proceed and he had been assured it would operate with no religious influence.

However, it is understood sign-off on the relocation was delayed as a number of Ministers asked for more time to consider the documents.

Fine Gael Ministers Heather Humphreys, Helen McEntee, and Hildegarde Naughton and Green Minister Catherine Martin all sought assurances from Mr Donnelly that all legal services, including abortion and sterilisation, would be available at the new national maternity hospital, according to a report in The Irish Times.

Minister Donnelly has now agreed to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee before the relocation is finalised.