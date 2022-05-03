Death notices and funeral arrangements

Peggy Davin

42 O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow. (Peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Frank, son Francis, infant daughter Maureen and son-in-law Eddie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family Ann, Brigid, Liam and Patricia, brothers Pat, Gerry and Michael, sons-in-law Rocky and Dennis, daughters-in-law, Margaret and Val, her 14 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Peggy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Carlow, on Tuesday, 3rd May, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, 4th May, arriving at The Holy Family Church, Askea, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare’s Sisters Carlow.

House Private Please.

Peggy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy.family-parish-3

Betty Keightly (née Kinsella)

Manchester, England and formerly of formerly of St Mary’s Park, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on May 1st, 2022.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, sons John McEvoy and Maurice McEvoy and her brothers Richard and Liam Kinsella.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Julie Johnson, son Michael McEvoy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Winifred Lyon (New Oak Estate), Maria Kinsella (Brownshill Road), Maureen Hayden (Bennekerry), brothers Pat (Cobh) and Paul (Manchester), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May Betty Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.