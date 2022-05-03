Fascinating Carlow lecture on the Vikings in Ireland

CARLOW Historical and Archaeological Society’s latest talk explored Irish medieval history and the era of the Vikings. Dr Darren McGettigan recently delivered a CHAS lecture at Leighlinbridge Community Centre based on his recent book. He dedicated the talk to his late aunt Patricia Doyle, a native of Carlow.

Dr McGettigan began the lecture with an item on the Cenél nEógain population group, a branch of the Northern Uí Neill dynasty, who originated in the Inishowen peninsula and who gradually spread out over the centuries to conquer the territories that now comprise the counties of Derry and Tyrone.

The Cenél nEógain were descended from Eógan, one of the sons of Niall of the Nine Hostages. Their initial centre at the southern end of the Inishowen peninsula was the stone fort of Aileach. However, in the early to mid-tenth century, they began to use the earthen fort of Tullaghoge in east Tyrone as their main base.

Substantial Viking activity began in western Scotland and the north of Ireland around 800AD, just as the Cenél nEógain dynasty came to prominence in central and north-west Ulster. The Vikings virtually destroyed the great monasteries of Iona and Bangor with highly destructive raids in 802, 806 and 823/4, which was covered in the talk.

Dr McGettigan showed slides of Viking artefacts, which had been found in counties Antrim, Down and Louth.

The guest speaker also looked at a critical moment in 866, when Áed Findliath, the Cenél nEógan high-king of Ireland, destroyed Scandinavian settlements in parts of Ulster. This event had important ramifications, as it may have prompted the Scandinavians to create urban centres such as Dublin and Waterford.

From 914 onwards, Áed Findliath’s son Niall Glúndub campaigned in the south of Ireland against the Viking invaders, who were attempting to recapture Dublin. One particular encounter resulted in the defeat of Augaire, king of Leinster – an ally of Niall – at the battle of Cenn Fúait near St Mullins, Co Carlow.

The talk also covered the reign of the famous Cenél nEógain king, Muirchertach of the Leather Cloaks, in whose time the last Scandinavian settlements in east Ulster were destroyed.

The talk concluded with how this expulsion of the Vikings from the north of Ireland may have led to the economic isolation of the Cenél nEógain and in turn eventually led to the end of the old-style high kingship of Ireland.