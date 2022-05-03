Future of Tidy Towns group on the agenda for crunch meeting

By Suzanne Pender

THE “very existence of Carlow Tidy Towns” depends on attracting members of the public to an extraordinary AGM of the association planned for next week.

Falling numbers and recent retirements have placed the survival of Carlow Tidy Towns under increased pressure and in urgent need of attracting newcomers to safeguard its wonderful work. An extraordinary AGM of the association will take place at 8pm on Friday 13 May in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow.

“The very existence of Carlow Tidy Towns is at stake at this meeting,” pleaded Carlow Tidy Towns Association chairman Ken Tucker.

“Volunteers, helpers, members of the Keep Carlow Clean group … anyone at all who has an interest in keeping our town clean and tidy is welcome.”

Ken adds that no pressure will be put on anyone to take an office, but without the involvement and interest of the wider public, the association will be forced to make a very difficult decision.

“Please make every effort to attend for the good of our town,” said Ken.