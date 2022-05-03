Historic day as IT Carlow officially becomes a university

By Elizabeth Lee

HISTORY was made for Carlow town on Sunday when IT Carlow officially became a university after 50-plus years of delivering third-level education.

Sunday 1 May, or May Day, was the designated date for upgrading the college’s status, finally putting an end to a years-long quest for its elevation to technological university level.

“There was a definite sense of nostalgia here on Friday, as it was our last day as IT Carlow, 52 years after the college was first set up. This is such a great recognition of what we’ve achieved,” David Denieffe, registrar and vice-president for academic affairs, told The Nationalist.

IT Carlow has now officially merged with Waterford IT to form the South East Technological University, or SETU. Geographically, it also takes in campuses in Wexford, Wicklow and Kilkenny and this is the first time that the southeast has had its own university. It’s taken years of investment, both academically and financially, and detailed negotiations in order to complete the merger.

Professor Veronica Campbell has been appointed the university’s inaugural president.

Prof Campbell holds a degree in pharmacology from the University of Edinburgh and a PhD in neuropharmacology from the University of London. She was awarded a health research board post-doctoral fellowship in 1996 and has held several senior leadership roles in Trinity College.

Prof Campbell said: “We are ambitious for our new university and for our region. We want to become a leading European technological university, transforming lives and driving growth through excellence in learning, research, collaboration and innovation. SETU will play a pivotal role in regional development, attracting talent, inward investment and research opportunities to the southeast. For the first time, the southeast now has its own university, allowing students from the region to live at, or near to, home while pursuing an incredible breadth of courses up to doctorate level.”

The college was first set up in 1970 in Carlow town as Carlow Regional Technical College and remained under the control of the Vocational Education Committee until 1992, when the institute was given greater autonomy to pursue research and development. It was subsequently given institute of technology status in the late 1990s. Its elevation to technological university status is a significant move for education and business in Co Carlow.

“For the business community, the technological university presents an opportunity for Carlow to attract new types of investment from international companies who seek the benefit of a university status location,” said Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office. “Innovation was always at the core of IT Carlow’s work with industry, and bringing this into the new southeast structure will not just be good for Carlow as the gateway to the southeast but also provide greater attraction for students and employers to the region.”

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor congratulated outgoing IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy and the staff and said that university status would bring great benefits to Carlow.

“Congratulations to Dr Mulcahy and all the staff for their hard work and dedication. This will be so beneficial to Carlow on the jobs front, but it will also mean that students from around here can leave college with a university degree. That’s hugely important. It’s also important to thank minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who worked on this as well as minister Simon Harris. This is a game-changer for Carlow – I’m delighted,” said the local TD.

The new university was also warmly welcomed by minister for further and higher education Simon Harris, who acknowledged the years of hard work put in by both staff and students.

“This would not be happening if it were not for the hard work put in across the past decade by staff, management, students and the people of the southeast. While today is the start of a brand new journey, it is only one step on the road. This will be matched by investment – investment in infrastructure and new buildings, investment in education, investment in research,” he said.

SETU has more than 18,000 students and employs over 1,500 staff, with ambitions to grow its student population to 25,000 with almost 2,000 staff in the next ten years.

Today, Tuesday, an on-campus celebration takes place in Carlow for the staff and students to mark the occasion, and in September SETU will be officially launched to mark the beginning of its first academic year.