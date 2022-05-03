Shauna is named Best Brow Artist at beauty awards

By Suzanne Pender

AN ENTERPRISING young Bagenalstown woman not only has a flair for full and fabulous brows, but she’s also actually the best in Ireland!

Shauna Fitzpatrick was named Best Brow Artist 2022 at the recent Tia Maria Hi Style Hair and Beauty Awards in Cork, impressing both the judges and the public with her expertise when it comes to creating the perfect brow.

“I was gobsmacked, I couldn’t believe it,” said a delighted Shauna, who runs her own business, Illuminate by Shauna, at High Street, Bagenalstown. “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

With brows deemed an absolute beauty must at the moment, winning such a highly competitive category is a huge achievement for Shauna, who opened her business just three years ago.

“You had to be nominated and then they narrowed it down, then we had to provide lots of supportive evidence … questions on your business, continual development and upskilling, very comprehensive questions about your work, which were all included in the decision, as well as a public vote,” Shauna explained to The Nationalist.

The glitzy and glamourous awards welcomed the best in business, with Shauna attending alongside her boyfriend Jamie Whelan.

“I went with my partner Jamie, but then my parents and sister surprised me by showing up. I didn’t know what to expect, so it was absolutely great to have their support there,” says Shauna.

Her parents are John and Sharon Fitzpatrick, and while sister Emma came along to lend her support, younger sister Oonagh had an excellent reason not to be there as she was lining out for Carlow in the LGFC championship.

“It was a fantastic night – everyone was so happy to be there and very encouraging and supportive,” said Shauna.

While Shauna always had an interest in beauty, she initially studied graphic design, then continued her studies in beauty with qualifications from Gorey Institute of Beauty and HD Brows, The Beauty School in Newry. She then took the brave step of opening her own business, Illuminate by Shauna, in her hometown of Bagenalstown three years ago, specialising in make-up, HD brows, LVL lash lift, facial threading, facial waxing and spray tans.

Shauna took over the former credit union, so her business has also helped to rejuvenate a building that has been unoccupied for more than ten years.

“It’s a corner building, so it was really noticeable. I’m blessed that Jamie is an electrician and my Dad is a plumber so we could do a lot of it ourselves … you don’t get anywhere on your own. I’d be lost without all their support,” she adds.

Shauna is renting rooms to a nail technician and a hairdresser, so her business acumen has certainly injected new life into this area of the town.