Woman faces charges over Castledermot fatal collision

Tuesday, May 03, 2022

A WOMAN who faces charges arising from a fatal road traffic incident at Castledermot appeared before Carlow District Court last week. Erika Dempsey (24) of Kingsgrove, Athy, Co Kildare is charged with careless driving causing the death of Keith Draisey, and careless driving causing serious harm to another individual at Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co Kildare on 20 October last.

At last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court, Sergeant Hud Kelly said the DPP was for prosecution on indictment in the circuit court. Ms Dempsey is represented by Athy solicitor Frank Taaffe.

Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned the case until 8 June for a book of evidence to be served on the defendant.

