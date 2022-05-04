Boutique Donegal home’s price slashed to €250,000 after mica found in blocks

Stephen Maguire

A boutique bed and breakfast home in Co Donegal has had its price slashed from almost €1 million to just €250,000 after it was found to have the defective block problem mica.

Moorfield Lodge boasts four double en-suite bedrooms and comes with its own stables on four acres of lush land on the outskirts of the village of Ramelton.

The house was a popular stopping off location for couples looking for some getaway time with a modern twist when visiting Donegal.

The 5,123-square-foot house comes with a contemporary glass walled front with views over Lough Swilly in the distance.

In 2019, it was put on the market with a price tag of €895,000.

However, the house has now been put back on the market for a public auction on June 1st with an asking price of just €250,000.

Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald

Estate agent Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey has warned potential buyers that the house has “high levels” of mica.

Up to 5,000 homes, many of which are in Donegal, are suspected of having mica which causes homes to crack and crumble over time.

The estate agent selling the boutique Ramelton home confirmed a mica test on the stunning home showed it to have the issue.

They also suggested that all potential bidders carry out their own investigations before bidding on the house.

The agent said: “Please note the vendor has had the concrete blocks tested for Free MICA Muscovite.

“It has been confirmed that high levels of Free MICA Muscovite are present in the blocks.

“All intending purchasers should make their own structural and financial investigations in view of this information prior to auction.”

Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald

The house, which was built in 2007, also comes with a double garage and manicured gardens.

The lawns are bordered by a Coillte Forest providing privacy to the rear of the home.

The estate agent’s description says Moorfield Lodge “is a haven of tranquillity with a minimalist and open plan design, floor to ceiling glass walls while an air of calm prevails throughout the residence.”

It boasts four en-suite bedrooms including a large master suite which incorporates a relaxing area, a walk-in dressing area and a bathroom with a feature sunken jacuzzi bath and cleverly positioned low level windows to allow for quiet enjoyment of the rear garden and woodland.

The property will be available for viewings/inspections/surveys and will be strictly by prior appointment with the selling agents in May on Saturday 7th, 14th, and 21st, and Wednesday 11th, 18th and 25th.