Death notices and funeral arrangements

Kathleen DOHERTY-PURCELL
145 Gosford Road, Loughgilly, Newry, Armagh / Tullow, Carlow
May 1st, 2022. Suddenly at Daisy Hill Hospital, Kathleen, devoted wife of Joe, cherished mother of Joe, Johnny, Felix, Mary and Barney and loving daughter of Mary and the late Johnny Doherty of Glengormley, Co. Antrim.
May she Rest In Peace.
Removal from the Heaney Keenan Funeral Home, 39 Patrick Street (temporary funeral home) on Tuesday at 2pm to her residence, 145 Gosford Road, Loughgilly, Co. Armagh. Funeral arriving for 1pm Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street, Newry. Burial afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Whitney, Atlanta and Alicia, grandchildren Joe-Martin, Joe-William, Kathleen, Annemarie, Teresa and Paddy, brothers Barney and Pa, sisters Josephine, Elizabeth, Angela and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.