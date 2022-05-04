Death notices and funeral arrangements

Kathleen DOHERTY-PURCELL

145 Gosford Road, Loughgilly, Newry, Armagh / Tullow, Carlow

May 1st, 2022. Suddenly at Daisy Hill Hospital, Kathleen, devoted wife of Joe, cherished mother of Joe, Johnny, Felix, Mary and Barney and loving daughter of Mary and the late Johnny Doherty of Glengormley, Co. Antrim.

May she Rest In Peace.

Removal from the Heaney Keenan Funeral Home, 39 Patrick Street (temporary funeral home) on Tuesday at 2pm to her residence, 145 Gosford Road, Loughgilly, Co. Armagh. Funeral arriving for 1pm Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street, Newry. Burial afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Whitney, Atlanta and Alicia, grandchildren Joe-Martin, Joe-William, Kathleen, Annemarie, Teresa and Paddy, brothers Barney and Pa, sisters Josephine, Elizabeth, Angela and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Ann Rose (née Bolger)

Spahill House, Borris, Carlow

Ann passed away after a short illness at her home in Spahill. She will be sadly missed by Peter and Sara, her sister Eileen, brothers Liam, John and Thomas, relatives and friends.

House strictly private.

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday, May 5th, from 6pm to 9pm. Ann will be laid to rest in Killedmond Graveyard on Friday, May 6th, at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.