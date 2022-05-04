Jane is helping Ukrainian refugees to dance again

By Suzanne Pender

EXTRAORDINARY generosity originating in Carlow is helping the people of Ukraine to dance again.

Jane Byrne of Studio Dancewear, Castle Gate, Kennedy Street, Carlow is kindly donating dancewear to Ukrainian students who, in recent weeks, have started attending dance classes right across Ireland. This thoughtful gesture is not only welcoming the people of Ukraine to Ireland but ensuring that those with a love for dance have every opportunity to dance again.

“Children and Ukrainian people of all ages, who were attending dance classes in Ukraine, had to leave everything behind; they left with nothing,” said Jane.

“I know how much dance means to people … to think of what they’ve been through and then not have the opportunity to do something they love, I just had to come up with something that my business could do to help.”

Jane wrote to her UK suppliers asking them to donate dancewear to Ukrainian dance students now living in Ireland.

“Within ten days, one of my suppliers had delivered three huge boxes to be distributed to any Ukrainian dance students, both boys and girls, tiny tots to adults/professional, that are starting or teaching dance classes in Ireland … it was incredible,” says Jane.

Since then, other suppliers have also very generously come onboard.

Jane put out the call across the country to dance schools and teachers welcoming new Ukrainian students and has been delighted with the response.

“I’ve sent packages to a dance teacher in Kerry, a Ukrainian dance teacher who’s teaching 12 ladies in Tipperary, a boy in Dublin studying ballroom dancing and a new Ukrainian student in Castledermot. The packages are going all over the country.

“I’m so proud that I can do it,” said Jane.

An Post has also very kindly agreed to deliver the packages free of charge, which Jane lovingly puts together, wrapped beautifully in tissue paper, with little treats and a handwritten note welcoming the dance student to Ireland.

“I’m hearing all these stories about how much the packages mean to people. A teacher in Kerry was telling me how she had two Ukrainian girls aged 13 and 15 who arrived in her class and they got very upset that they had no dancewear,” says Jane.

“They had loads at home, but couldn’t bring it. It’s heart-breaking to think what they have been through. I know what dance means to me, so if the parcels help people even in a small way,” said Jane.

Jane is encouraging any dance school or dance teacher with new Ukrainian students to get in touch and packages will be sent completely free of charge.