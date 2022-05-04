New charges in alleged Carlow post office deception case

NEW charges relating to an alleged deception incident at a Carlow post office were served on a 40-year-old Carlow man, while other charges were withdrawn. At last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court, Detective Kieran Shields gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow.

The defendant was further charged with one count each of attempted deception and attempted theft at Hosey’s post office and shop, Staplestown Road, Carlow on 21 January last.

“On both charges sheets, his reply was not guilty,” said Det Shields.

Mr Haughney had originally been charged with two counts of deception in relation to the alleged used of a social welfare card. Det Shields said these charges were now being withdrawn by the state.

DPP directions in the case were for summary disposal in the district court, only on the basis of a guilty plea being entered. However, Mr Haughney had repeatedly indicated at various court dates that he would be contesting the charges.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said the defence was anxious for a book of evidence to be served so the case could be listed for the next sessions of the circuit court.

Mr Haughney was produced from custody for Wednesday’s hearing. When Judge Geraldine Carthy raised the issue of bail on the new charges, Mr O’Flaherty said his client was unable to take up High Court bail due to a cash lodgment of a “small amount”.

“It’s moot point, as he is serving a sentence,” he said. The court was told that Mr Haughney would be due for release in June.

Judge Carthy adjourned the case for a week.