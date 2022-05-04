One of two missing Carlow children found

One of the two children missing from Carlow since Sunday morning has been found, the gardaí have said.

Helen McDonnell, aged 15, who had been missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Sunday 1 May has been located safe and well. Gardaí are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in tracing 14-year-old Melissa McDonnell, who remains missing from Killeshin Road since early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on Melissa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.