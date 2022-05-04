Tattoo night raised €1,300 for Ukraine

By Suzanne Pender

“WE were all wrecked after it … the queue was out the door,” laughs Maria Tunstead, owner of La Casa on Tullow Street, Carlow, who was overwhelmed by the response to a recent Ukrainian fundraiser.

The tattoo and hairdressing shop offered a selection of services at reduced prices, with every cent going to the people of Ukraine. From €20 tattoos to hair braiding, shaves, dyes and waxing, it seems there’s no stopping the people of Carlow braving all sorts of procedures!

“Mairead Maguire, our hairdresser, suggested we should run a night and that the money go to something good to support the people of Ukraine, so we were all delighted to do it,” said Maria.

“The night went really well; we were flat out that whole evening. When we finished the last tattoo at 11pm, the lads were wrecked,” she smiles.

Tattoo artists Aifric Doran and Hugo Hughes Doherty had full chairs throughout the whole event, while lots of friendly banter, some nibbles and music created a wonderful atmosphere in La Casa.

“We raised €1,200 and we have a bucket of change here that I think there might be another €100 in, so we’re delighted with that. Hopefully it will do something good for people,” said Maria.

Maria opened her business on Tullow Street just before Christmas offering a creative, funky salon that includes a nail bar, hairdressing, tanning and a tattoo studio – to date it’s been going from strength to strength.