The L-1003 Milford Cross to Clonmelsh and the L-4038 Ballybannon Cross to Mortarstown are closed to traffic while gardaí and emergency services deal with a car accident.

It’s understood that two people were taken to hospital in Dublin by air ambulance after their car was in collision with an articulated lorry near Milford Cross.

Emergency services, including the helicopter, attended the scene. The road will remain closed until further notice and motorists are advised to avoid the area.