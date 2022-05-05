Carlovians donated €12k to Lions Xmas appeal

By Suzanne Pender

THE generous support of the people of Carlow is ensuring that help is going where it’s needed most in the effort locally to tackle poverty.

Carlow Lions Club recently donated €12,000 to Carlow St Vincent de Paul, proceeds from its Lions Christmas Appeal.

“We are forever grateful to the people of Carlow for their continued generosity in supporting this worthy cause,” said Lions Club president John Carley.

“We were able to purchase food vouchers with the funds raised and these were distributed to people in need just before Christmas, through the good offices of St Vincent de Paul,” he added.

The voucher approach allows St Vincent de Paul to be more specific in the type and amount of support given and ensures that monies raised stay in Carlow.

Carlow Lions Club points out that with the continuing rise in the cost of living, there will be an ever-increasing demand for support throughout the whole year, therefore the ongoing support of the citizens of Carlow town and county is greatly appreciated.

“By supporting the book sale on Tullow Street or playing in our fundraising golf classic in Carlow Golf Club on 20 May, you can support us in our ongoing work to alleviate poverty,” said Mr Carley.