Carlow people can avail of free counselling sessions

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, has announced that all people from Carlow can avail of six free counselling sessions, run by mental health professionals. The charity stated that it is able to reach people across rural Ireland because all of its services are run through its website, Turn2Me.ie.

The national mental health charity is keen to support people suffering from anxiety, grief, depression or who just need a supportive online community from time to time. Turn2Me.ie is a safe, moderated online platform which runs 365 days a year.

“We are very keen to reach people from Carlow and to offer them free counselling sessions,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said, “People can avail of up to six free counselling sessions with us. The counselling sessions are conducted by fantastic, qualified mental health professionals, and they can be done via video format or via the chat function on our website, Turn2Me.ie. If people want to talk about pressures, stresses, anxieties or any frustrations they’re feeling, we’re here to listen, 365 days a year.”

As well as up to six free one-to-one counselling sessions, people from Carlow can sign up to the free support groups which Turn2Me run, including support groups on grief, anxiety, depression and relationship issues.

To book your free one-to-one counselling sessions, or to sign up to any of the free support groups, simply go to Turn2Me.ie and create a free account. Turn2Me is supported by the HSE and the National Office for Suicide Prevention.