Debut novel from Carlow author gets rave reviews

A CARLOW woman who took up writing in her late 30s has published her debut novel to rave reviews. Kathleen Murray’s first novel, The Deadwood Encore, is due to be officially launched this evening (Tuesday) in Visual, Carlow.

The inventive novel is set in a fictionalised version of Carlow town with a distinctive local voice. The Deadwood Encore is brimming with energy, humour and quirk and has generated a real buzz ahead of its publication, with the likes of Kevin Barry, Lisa McInerney and Neil Hegarty singing its praises.

The plot revolves around Frank, a young healer following in the footsteps of his late father Bernie. There are references to the Dolmen, the last wolf in Ireland killed on Mount Leinster, a fictional version of Éigse and small-town life.

“I didn’t choose to write a book about Carlow, but the voices that came through were definitely Carlow voices,” Kathleen explained to The Nationalist. Kathleen drew upon her early life in Rathnapish, where she lived with her late parents Nancy and Oliver and sisters Maria and Olivia.

It was a full life, one of sports, community and friends. Oliver was a former principal of Grange NS. Kathleen attended school in Askea and St Leo’s before studying in Trinity College and then working in the social care sector.

“The library was a huge focus for us in Carlow … and Paul’s bookshop. It was the 1970s and ’80s, a different era … you didn’t have access to the internet and other things, but it was a very complete world.”

As a child, Kathleen recalls being bought to a healer in Graiguecullen to cure a rash. “It was just one of those things that was there in the community; it’s still in a lot of communities. They are people who still have certain types of gifts, or are perceived to.”

Speaking of her aspirations for the book, Kathleen said: “I hope it’s an entertaining read, that people enjoy the story and go on an emotional journey with Frank and his father Bernie. That’s where you get the extra value from it. The emotional side, along with an entertaining plot.”

Kathleen started writing in her late 30s after taking a beginner’s course in the Irish Writers’ Centre in Dublin with poet Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill. She had been looking for something to occupy her winter evenings and plumped for the writing class along with a baking course.

“It was not about craft or skill but releasing your creativity,” recalled Kathleen. “It was amazing. Amazing to be in a room with ten to 15 other people who came up with unexpected creative ideas every week. It gave me so much respect for the potential that people can create. That part of the writing process keeps me going.”

Kathleen did a further short story workshop with Clare Keegan.

Kathleen developed into a renowned short-story writer and has been published in various collections, while she also won the Fish Short Story Award in 2007 and was a finalist in the Davy Byrne Story Award in 2011.

For Kathleen, she is drawn first to a character’s voice rather than plot details.

“It’s like sitting next to a person on the train or a wedding. Even if they have interesting things to say, if they are saying it in a way that is not interesting you don’t want to have to sit through that,” she said.

The Deadwood Encore started out as a short story. Kathleen had sketched a story about two brothers who were at odds with each other in an A&E. It piqued Kathleen and led to expanding the cast of characters. She kept working on it over a three-year period and secured a publishing deal with Harper Collins.

“I just kept at it. It came from a strong voice; it’s hard to have a distinctive voice. I don’t really plot or plan, I just go with whatever starts turning up, and it was a distinctive voice.”

Kathleen lives in Dublin with her partner Karen and son Cúán. The Deadwood Encore was often written in the morning before picking her son up from school.

“It was great to be able to be in a creative spirit, but then to switch it off, go to school and talk about Pokémon cards or Star Wars,” she said.

Her own favourite writers include Kevin Barry, Anne Enright, Elizabeth Strout, Michael Ondaatje and comic book artist Lynda Barry.

The Deadwood Encore was recently selected as part of a recent Irish Times list of 32 novels set in 32 counties. Kathleen was proud that the novel was set in Carlow and that a local story would reach a wider audience.

“The Carlow characters’ journey, quests and conflict are as valid as things that would happen in London and elsewhere, but they don’t get portrayed as much in books and literature.”

The Deadwood Encore is on sale at all good bookshops. An audiobook will be released shortly.