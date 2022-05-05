Gardaí investigating after man left with serious burns in Dublin assault

James Cox

Anyone with information on an assault in Dublin, which saw a man left with serious burns, is being asked to contact gardaí.

An investigation is under way after a public order incident involving a group of men broke out at Thornton Heights in Inchicore, Dublin yesterday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being attacked shortly after 5pm in the evening.

Councillor Hazel de Nortúin is concerned tensions could erupt again.

She said: “This is just not something that can be accepted, it cannot be condoned. There is no need for any sort of escalation like this.

“If it’s a case of it happens in the evening time, there would have been children out in the area, why something needs to escalate to this case needs to be looked at. We need to look at what we can do to support the community.”