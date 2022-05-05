HSE appoint area director for public health in Carlow and eastern counties

The HSE have announced a new area director for public health for Carlow and eastern counties.

Dr John Cuddihy, has been appointed as Area Director for the newly geographically realigned Area C comprising of Dublin (South East), Dun Laoghaire, Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, South Tipperary

The move is part of public health reforms and the Sláintecare Programme that are being strategically rolled out across the country.

The ‘hub and spoke model’ of public health will mean a consultant-led multi-disciplinary team with specific roles, delivering greater expertise and experience based on regional population need.

A past pupil of St Kerian’s College, Kilkenny, Dr Cuddihy said: “I am delighted to step into this new role as Area Director. It comes at a very exciting time in reforming not only Public Health but the health service in general. As a public health doctor for many years, I have experienced first-hand the work involved and I welcome the proposed changes which will be focused, need led and supported by experienced multi-disciplinary teams.”

More recently Dr. Cuddihy served as Interim Director at the HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) and was very visible as a key member of the National Public Health Emergency Team for Covid-19, He will continue as a member of the revised advisory group set up to replace NPHET.

Dr. Carmel Mullaney outgoing Director of Public Health, HSE South East commented: “John has huge experience as a clinician and as a team leader, he will bring all his experience to this new role to help shape the future of Public Health and I know our team are looking forward to working with him and developing our vision.”

Dr Cuddihy attended UCC and served as a member of the Public Health team in HSE South East for many years.

“This change will be a team effort. In recent years, we have seen how colleagues in the health service and beyond have successfully changed their roles in delivering results and providing support and care. At the core of this and of future reform, are people and that sense of commitment to improving and protecting the health of our population.” said Dr Cuddihy.