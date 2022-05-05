Last call for census forms

By Suzanne Pender

HOUSEHOLDERS are this week urged to post their uncollected census forms without delay.

The CSO points out that enumerators have now completed their collections and if your form has not been collected, the public are asked to post their completed census. Returning census forms by post is free of charge to the householder.

Census forms can be returned freepost to Central Statistics Office, PO Box 2021, Freepost 4726, Swords, Co Dublin, K67 D2X4.

In a statement, the CSO states that census field staff and enumerators have all worked extremely hard to ensure a successful census and extended its appreciation of their efforts and the public for their support of and participation in the census.

Once the two-million forms are all returned to Census Head Office in Swords, they will be scanned and the data analysed before being published as anonymised statistics.

These statistics are vital for planning public services such as roads, schools, hospitals and housing. Preliminary population figures from Census 2022 are expected to be published by mid-summer.

If your form has been lost or damaged, contact the CSO for a replacement by completing the webform on www.census.ie or calling the helpdesk on 0818 202204.