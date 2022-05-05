Man dies after Co Armagh collision in April

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 40s has died after a road collision in Co Armagh last month.

A car and a pedestrian were involved in the incident in the Pinebank area of Craigavon on April 18th.

A woman in her 50s was arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the scene to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1592 18/04/22.