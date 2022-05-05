More than 150 groups took part in clean-up campaign in County Carlow

  • Home >
Thursday, May 05, 2022

Getting around Mount Leinster with the help of a pick-up truck!

 

OVER 150 groups from Co Carlow took part in this year’s national spring clean week in April.

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 23 years, the initiative has highlighted the collective responsibility in tackling and preventing our national litter problem.

The campaign is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.

This year, the campaign returned to its usual month-long clean up after two years of restricted clean-ups due to the pandemic.

Members of Tullow and Carlow Tidy Towns on Mount Leinster with Blackstairs Futures Farming, 795 Cycling Club and the Mount Leinster MB Group

Over 150 groups from Carlow registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year, making #SpringClean22 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.

This year, the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with the National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbours or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.

Volunteers cleaning up litter on the Blackstairs Mountain during national spring clean week

 

Volunteers from St. Mullins GAA Club, Naomh Moling during the recent national spring clean

