New defibrillator in Fenagh is accessible 24/7

By Suzanne Pender

LIFE-SAVING equipment has been installed in Fenagh to the benefit of the whole community.

Fenagh Improvement Group recently purchased and installed its first public-access defibrillator, locating the device outside No 6 Granite Cottages in the village.

The new defibrillator is accessible to all 24/7 and is an incredibly important addition to the village, thanks to the efforts of the local improvement group.

Fenagh Improvement Group also organised a heart-saver course recently, with 12 people from the community taking part. The course was given by Paddy Kelly, co-ordinator/instructor, and Joyce Dowling, instructor, both from Bagenalstown Community First Responders (CFR).

Bagenalstown CFR would like to thank Fenagh Improvement Group for its generous donation to Bagenalstown CFR.

Other groups or clubs that would like to learn these life-saving skills can email Bagenalstown CFR at [email protected] or phone 086 2440728.