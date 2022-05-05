New defibrillator in Fenagh is accessible 24/7

Thursday, May 05, 2022

Fenagh Improvement Group who recently installed their first public access defibrillator in the village, Cathy Cradock, Matt Cummins, Mary Brooks, Tom Cox, Aoife Fitzgerald, Ned Murphy, Michelle Murphy and Kathleen Cox                                                                                                                              Photos: Roger Jones

Pictured receiving their Heart Savers certs Cathy Cradock, Tom Cox, Joyce Dowling, instructor, Mary Brooks, Kathleen Cox, Paddy Kelly instructor, Michelle Murphy, Ned Murphy and Aoife Fitzgerald. Missing from photo David Hickey, Gloria Dooley Slevin, John Smithers and John Monaghan.

By Suzanne Pender

LIFE-SAVING equipment has been installed in Fenagh to the benefit of the whole community.

Fenagh Improvement Group recently purchased and installed its first public-access defibrillator, locating the device outside No 6 Granite Cottages in the village.

The new defibrillator is accessible to all 24/7 and is an incredibly important addition to the village, thanks to the efforts of the local improvement group.

Fenagh Improvement Group also organised a heart-saver course recently, with 12 people from the community taking part. The course was given by Paddy Kelly, co-ordinator/instructor, and Joyce Dowling, instructor, both from Bagenalstown Community First Responders (CFR).

Bagenalstown CFR would like to thank Fenagh Improvement Group for its generous donation to Bagenalstown CFR.

Other groups or clubs that would like to learn these life-saving skills can email Bagenalstown CFR at [email protected] or phone 086 2440728.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Last call for census forms

Thursday, 05/05/22 - 1:15pm

Sunflowers for sale at Carlow Men’s Shed in aid of Ukraine

Thursday, 05/05/22 - 11:47am

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 05/05/22 - 11:36am