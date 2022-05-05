Sunflowers for sale at Carlow Men’s Shed in aid of Ukraine

By Elizabeth Lee

A GREEN-FINGERED member of Carlow Men’s Shed has put his horticultural talents to great use by cultivating hundreds of sunflowers from seed and selling them to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Retired science teacher Michael Duke is a wonderful gardener, whose garden would usually be filled with flowers as well as fruit and vegetables. However, for the past few weeks, he’s been painstakingly cultivating and taking care of up to 500 sunflower plants that are growing in repurposed yoghurt pots.

“The seeds were from last year’s flowers, so they didn’t cost me anything, and they’re also planted in reused yoghurt pots, in keeping with the men’s shed recycling policy,” said Michael.

“You need to sow them in a sunny part of the garden. When they’re small, they need to be protected from slugs and snails by putting down a ring of sand or eggshells or something coarse that the snails won’t like,” he continued.

The sunflower is the Ukrainian national flower and Michael was impelled to grow up to 500 flowers to raise funds for the refugees here.

“These people are in a bad way, they have nothing. It’s horrific what they’ve been through,” he added.

The young flowers are now available to buy from the men’s shed HQ on the O’Brien Road, near Carlow Glass, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 10.3am to 2.30pm, or from Askea Parish Centre at just €1 each.