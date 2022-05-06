Calls for ‘rainbow’ crossing in Carlow town



A rainbow crossing recently installed in Limerick

By Suzanne Pender

THERE have been calls once again for the construction of a rainbow crossing in the town, aimed at sending out a strong message that Carlow is a diverse and inclusive place.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fintan Phelan called on the local authority to consider the construction of a rainbow crossing in the town and spoke of the positive inclusive message it would have for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cllr Andrea Dalton suggested that it be included in Hanover Park, which is currently undergoing development.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace reminded members that she brought forward a similar motion more than two years ago, which had been unanimously passed.

The meeting heard that there were safety constraints about using the rainbow colours at pedestrian crossings, but in parks and pedestrian areas it was possible. Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed the council would consider the options.