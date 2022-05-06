Campaigners slam inaction on women’s refuge for Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Women’s Refuge campaigners have expressed deep concern that the government is “not taking the provision of a refuge for Carlow seriously”.

The campaign this week pointed out that the government has missed its own deadline on the publication of a second report that’s expected to outline targets for the nationwide delivery of services.

The report was expected in April, but to date has not been published. It is also understood that Tusla has not made any contact with Carlow County Council on the provision of a refuge despite assurances from government in February that this would happen.

“How many more must suffer while we wait for the government to take this issue seriously,” stated Ger O’Neill, spokeswoman for Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign.

“There has been a crisis in this sector for a long time, but they are still just paying lip service. It seems that once the issue has fallen out of public focus, the government have dropped the ball, but we won’t stand for it,” she added.

Ms O’Neill called on people to contact their local government TDs and minister Helen McEntee to urge the release of this report and provide actionable timelines for the delivery of a refuge in Carlow and the eight other counties without one.

“We also need to demand more refuge spaces. The government have only committed to an extra 50, but that still only bring us up to half the recommended need.

“We need the government to bring the same level of concern to this issue as they did when they bailed out the bankers and passed emergency legislation overnight; however, we fear the political will is missing,” said Ms O’Neill.