Capel Street to become Dublin’s longest pedestrianised street from May 20th

Cars will no longer be permitted to drive down Capel Street in Dublin from May 20th, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

The move to make the north inner city street traffic-free had been expected in the coming weeks and now has an official date.

It will make Capel Street the longest pedestrianised street in the capital – longer than both Grafton and Henry Street.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the city council said: “We are delighted to announce that the traffic-free proposals for Capel Street will be implemented from Friday 20th May.”

Parking spaces will be removed and vehicles will be banned from Parnell Street as far as the junction with Strand Street, however, deliveries will be allowed between 6am and 11am each morning.

A cycle-only zone will also stretch from Parnell Street and Ryder’s Row at the northern end to Strand Street in the south.

While a number of businesses opposed the pedestrianisation plan and warned of possible court action, the most recent consultation found 91 per cent of people were in favour of the change.

The car-free idea was trialled over 17 weekend evenings last summer.