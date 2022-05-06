Car hit by arson attack in Graiguecullen

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information about an arson attack on a car in Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen on Thursday night.

A Hyundai Tucson was set on fire and completely destroyed at 11.20pm when the car was parked outside the owner’s home.

“The car was completely destroyed and the gardaí took it away for a technical examination,” a garda spokesperson said.

They believe that an accelerant was used by the arsonists and are appealing for anyone who was in the estate, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact them. Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.