Carlow councillor calls for separation of church and state

People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace has called for the separation of church and state following the recent controversy surrounding the new National Maternity Hospital.

She said: “Any form of religious influence at the National Maternity Hospital would see political backlash and once again ignite the repeal movement on the streets.”

Cllr Wallace called on the government TDs in Carlow and Kilkenny to heed to calls by Dr Peter Boylan, as well as several of the HSEs own board members, regarding outstanding concerns over the future ownership of the National Maternity Hospital.

She added: “The movement for choice will mobilise against any deal that would see any form of curtailment of abortion services in the National Maternity Hospital. Government TDs and the Minister for Health now need to come before the Dáil and listen to the genuine concerns from the opposition.”

Cllr Wallace concluded: “In the week where an astonishing attack on a woman’s right to choose has been made in the United States, it is breath-taking that our government can proceed when women have so many concerns remaining on the ownership and services. The struggle for choice is never over and the leaked draft opinion on Roe Vs Wade in the US is another example of continuous attempts to push back against women’s gains.”