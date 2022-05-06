Carlow man who exhausted judge’s patience jailed for two months

A CARLOW man received a two-month prison sentence after he became abusive to gardaí following a fight. Judge Geraldine Carthy said her “patience had been exhausted” in the case of 25-year-old Adam Tierney, Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow, who pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the Kilkenny Road on 19 February last.

Sergeant Hud Kelly outlined that gardaí received a report of a disturbance at Kilkenny Road. “Gardaí observed the defendant highly intoxicated with marks and bruises on his face. He appeared to be having a fight with another male,” Sgt Kelly said.

The court was told the defendant became abusive to gardaí with onlooking members of the public present. Mr Tierney had 16 previous convictions, including seven for public intoxication.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said: “It’s fair to say Mr Tierney has a challenging relationship with alcohol.”

“Absolutely, judge,” said defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty.

Mr O’Flaherty said his client had left a house party after an argument, but then had met the same people outside, which resulted in the charges. The solicitor said that Mr Tierney was engaging with supports for addiction. He reminded Judge Carthy that she had previously imposed a custodial sentence on his client.

The period in custody “went well” for the defendant, said the solicitor, but he suffered a lapse shortly after he was released. “He says he is re-engaging (with supports),” added Mr O’Flaherty.

The court was told that Mr Tierney was to bring documentation of his re-engagement, but had forgotten to do so.

Mr O’Flaherty appealed for his client not to be placed in custody so soon after emerging from prison.

“It’s correct to say this court is very familiar with Mr Tierney,” said Judge Carthy. “Unfortunately, he finds himself very quickly back before the court. He says he is engaging with services with addiction, but there is no evidence.”

Judge Carthy said her “hands were tied” in the matter and imposed a two-month sentence on the threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour charge.

“Mr Tierney, a line in the sand is drawn for every individual in this court. It is fair to say my patience has been exhausted in this matter,” said Judge Carthy.

The defendant told the judge he would produce evidence of his engagement with services. “It’s too late for that,” said the judge.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a €100 cash lodgement, signing on at Carlow Garda Station three times a week, that the defendant resides at Kevin Barry Avenue and be of sober habits.