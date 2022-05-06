Death notices and funeral announcements

Philip (Phil) Walsh

Doninga, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny (Late of Bagenalstown Hardware) who passed away (Peacefully) on May 5th 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his daughter Siobhan, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Jacqueline, John, Anne, Mary and Pauline. Sadly missed by his family, brothers Fr. Tom and Desmond, sisters Patty Vera and Carmel, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Adrian, Dave, Paul and Mark, grandchildren Darragh, Ailbhe, Ronan, Fred, Ella, Olan, Rory, Cara, Tom, Sadhbh, Jack and Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace Lying in repose at his residence Eircode (R95 K7X3) on Friday, May 6th, from 2.oc to 8.oc. Removal on Saturday, May 7th, from his residence arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 2.oc. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/ Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Margaret Noonan (née O’Neill)

Blackheath, London and formerly Kildavin, Co. Carlow, 29 March 2022.

Loving mother of Mark, beloved daughter of the late Julia and James O’Neill, dear sister of Catherine, Sadie, Julia, the late Pat, Matthew, Christopher and Mary. Very much missed by her son, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service on Thursday 12th May 2022 at 1:45 pm, at Eltham Crematorium, West Chapel, Crown Woods Way, London SE9 2AZ. Further details at https://margaretnoonan.muchloved.com

The service can be viewed online at https://watch.obitus.com/TpEVNN

(username: suqu1411, password: 225404)

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice : https://www.communityhospice.org.uk/support-us/ways-to-give/donate-now/

Robert Henry (Bob) Fennell

Churchtown, Dublin / Ballickmoyler, Carlow

Former Vice Principal, The High School, Rathgar) May 4, 2022. Peacefully, with his loving family by his side, under the wonderful care of the staff of St John’s House, Merrion Road. Dearly beloved husband to Doris, much loved father to Russell, Annalee and Nigel; brother of Carrie and the late Willie, Eileen, Olive, Victor, Georgie and Gordon. He will be sadly missed by his loving and much loved wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Colman, his adored grandchildren Georgina, Sophie and Oliver, nieces, nephews and relatives. His passion for teaching and for coaching and playing rugby and cricket will be missed by the wide circle of friends he made during his long career.

Reposing this Saturday afternoon, May 7th, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm in Carnegie’s Funeral Directors, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Service on Monday, May 9th, at 11.30am in Castletown Church of Ireland (Killaban), Co. Laois, R14 KN30, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery (beside Killeshin Church of Ireland, Ballickmoyler Road, Carlow, R93 EC84).