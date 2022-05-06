Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, May 06, 2022

Maura (Margaret) Dempsey (née Foley)

2 Old Road, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of the Fighting Cox, Graigalug, Nurney, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Michael & brother Pat.

Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, Breeda, relatives & friends.

May Maura’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

