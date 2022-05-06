  • Home >
Gardaí investigate fires in Montgomery Street, Carlow

Friday, May 06, 2022

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a series of fires that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 4 May, when a car, a pram and a wheelie bin were set on fire.

Gardaí were on patrol in Carlow town when, at around 4.25am they noticed a car on fire in Montgomery Street. As they approached the scene, they noticed that a pram and a wheelie bin were also alight. Carlow fire brigade attended the scene and the fires were extinguished. Some damage had been caused by the wheelie bin fire to an adjoining building.

If you have any information that could assist the gardaí in their inquiries, contact them on 059 9136620.

