Gemma’s quiz raised €5.5k for Spinal Injuries

By Elizabeth Lee

A TABLE quiz and raffle held in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland was a phenomenal success, raising over €5,500 with funds still coming in! Gemma Willis from Tullow rallied all of her family, friends and members of her community to support the fundraiser, and they turned up in their droves.

“It was just amazing – the support we got was fantastic. Our quiz master Loftus Warren said that he’s never seen so many people taking part in one table quiz,” stated a delighted Gemma.

Gemma counted 46 tables in the spacious function room in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, with some tables hosting two teams, so the number of people taking part was massive.

“There was a bit of craic between the teams who had to share tables. It was great fun and we had an awful lot of people there to help with the running of the night,” she explained.

Gemma is raising money for Spinal Injuries Ireland because she’s a mentor with the charity, helping and advising other people with injuries similar to her own.

“Spinal Injuries Ireland is a small charity, so this money will make a difference to them. Three people suffer spinal cord injuries every week and the charity is there to advise and support them.”

Gemma herself sustained horrific injuries in a car crash in 2014. She suffered massive internal damage and broke multiple bones in the accident, with the result that she lost her leg and is wheelchair-bound. Gemma’s recovery from the accident was miraculous after she spent nine months in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, undergoing ten operations and spending a further stint in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dún Laoghaire learning how to live with her injuries. Since then, she’s vowed to live her life to the full and her busy life is powered by her positive attitude.

She’s about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime when she becomes a crew member of the tall ship ***SV Tenacious***, along with 20 volunteers and 19 disabled participants in the Spinal Injuries Ireland Tall Ships Challenge.

She’s counting down the days until she can sail, from 18 to 25 June. The ship will leave Poole in England for Jersey and Northern France before coming into Dublin. She’s been working out in the gym in preparation for her adventure on the high seas and the excitement is building.

Gemma, who is the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Willis, has paid €600 of her own money to take part in the challenge and hosted the table quiz to raise funds for the charity. She’s been amazed by the support that she’s received and the generosity of people.

“We’re absolutely blown away by the support; it’s been amazing,” she said.

Her friends have organised another fundraiser for the charity. Littlewood Community Hall, between Tullow and Shillelagh, will be transformed into a veritable treasure trove of sartorial goodies when it becomes the venue for a pop-up clothes shop. For two days only, on Saturday and Sunday 14-15 May, the hall will be packed full of top-class clothes, footwear and accessories, thanks to a local committee. Many of the clothes are new and have been donated from boutiques in Tullow, Bunclody and Carnew. Get along to Littlewood Community Hall on Saturday from 11am to 5pm or Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

***There will be more photos from Gemma’s big night in Tuesday’s paper