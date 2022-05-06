Plenty to do in Bealtaine for month of May

BEALTAINE, an Age & Opportunity initiative funded by the Arts Council and the HSE, is back for the month of May. Lots of events will take place over the next four weeks, details of which are available at bealtaine.ie.

Wednesday 18 May is Age-Friendly eServices Day at Carlow Library. Older library users are invited to book in for dedicated one-to-one sessions with library staff, who will advise on the use of the library’s many eServices, including renewing books online, borrowing eBooks and eMagazines, how to register for free online courses and language learning and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own eReader or mobile device.

To book, register at the main library desk, email [email protected] or phone 059 9129705.

Carlow Central Library now has its own dedicated Age-Friendly Information Area. Located in the archway beside the large-print books, the area brings together all the latest news from Age-Friendly Ireland as well as information on local events and initiatives relevant to those aged 60 and over, including health and wellbeing, lifelong learning and online safety and security.