University marks day one of new regime in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a day of jubilation on Tuesday when staff and students in the newly established South East Technical University (SETU) celebrated its first week since its elevation from IT Carlow to technical university status.

Staff and students marked the first day after they returned to the campus in Carlow following the May bank holiday weekend.

IT Carlow officially became a technical university on Sunday 1 May, when it amalgamated with Waterford IT and was ratified by further education minister Simon Harris.

“We had a lovely day. It was a celebration to mark the transition of the college to a university. We had a great crowd of staff and students here, so we were delighted with it. It was a bit of fun and craic!”

Minister Harris was also there to mark the occasion and he met the newly-appointed president Professor Veronica Campbell, along with staff and students.

Plenty of free goodies were handed out, such was pens, flasks and mugs, all branded with the new SETU name and logo, while ice-cream was enjoyed by all, including minister Harris and Professor Campbell.

They also addressed the crowd, as did outgoing president Dr Patricia Mulcahy and Thomas Drury, president of the students’ union.

Minister Harris and Professor Campbell spent the morning touring the three campuses that comprise SETU in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford on an eagerly-anticipated and historic day.

This is the first time that the southeast has had its own university after years of investment, both academically and financially, and negotiations that led to the formation of the technical university.

SETU will officially celebrate its launch in September in a ceremony to mark the university’s first academic year and the first intake of university students. This will be a celebration to include staff and students, stakeholders and collaborators, higher education colleagues and all supporters from across the region and wider networks.

***More photos in Tuesday’s paper