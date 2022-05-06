  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • University marks day one of new regime in Carlow town

University marks day one of new regime in Carlow town

Friday, May 06, 2022

3/5/2022
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD pictured with Alannah Somers, Laura Hayes, and Claudette Moore. Photo: Mary Browne

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a day of jubilation on Tuesday when staff and students in the newly established South East Technical University (SETU) celebrated its first week since its elevation from IT Carlow to technical university status.

Staff and students marked the first day after they returned to the campus in Carlow following the May bank holiday weekend.

IT Carlow officially became a technical university on Sunday 1 May, when it amalgamated with Waterford IT and was ratified by further education minister Simon Harris.

“We had a lovely day. It was a celebration to mark the transition of the college to a university. We had a great crowd of staff and students here, so we were delighted with it. It was a bit of fun and craic!”


Photographed at the Carlow campus SETU celebration day for staff and students following the establishment of South East Technological University on 1 May. From left; Aideen Conway, Kilcoole, Wicklow, Leona Lee, Carlow and Niamh Byrne, Arklow, Co. Wicklow. Photo; Mary Browne

Minister Harris was also there to mark the occasion and he met the newly-appointed president Professor Veronica Campbell, along with staff and students.

Plenty of free goodies were handed out, such was pens, flasks and mugs, all branded with the new SETU name and logo, while ice-cream was enjoyed by all, including minister Harris and Professor Campbell.

They also addressed the crowd, as did outgoing president Dr Patricia Mulcahy and Thomas Drury, president of the students’ union.

Tara Hynes from Carlow and Erin McCafferty from Kildare pictured at the Carlow campus SETU celebration day

Minister Harris and Professor Campbell spent the morning touring the three campuses that comprise SETU in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford on an eagerly-anticipated and historic day.

This is the first time that the southeast has had its own university after years of investment, both academically and financially, and negotiations that led to the formation of the technical university.

SETU will officially celebrate its launch in September in a ceremony to mark the university’s first academic year and the first intake of university students. This will be a celebration to include staff and students, stakeholders and collaborators, higher education colleagues and all supporters from across the region and wider networks.

 

***More photos in Tuesday’s paper

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow man who exhausted judge’s patience jailed for two months

Friday, 06/05/22 - 4:13pm

Carlow councillor calls for separation of church and state

Friday, 06/05/22 - 4:05pm

All the hard work pays off for Carlow College graduates

Friday, 06/05/22 - 3:33pm