What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 29 April and 6 May.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bilboa

Hegarty Farm Partnership wish to construct a cattle underpass at Tomard Lower, Bilboa.

Carlow

MSD International GmbH (t/a MSD Ireland (Carlow) wish to construct a security upgrade of the two existing road entrances including new traffic barriers, new 1.2 meter high railing, two new pedestrian and bicycle turnstiles with canopies at entrance one, extension of existing footpaths at Dublin Road, Pollerton Little & Oakpark.

Graiguenamanagh

Ciaran O’Gaora & Mary Bruton wish to erect a single-storey extension to the side and rear of house at Aughnaglear, Graiguenamanagh.

Lydia McKenna wishes to change of use of a domestic use garage to a facility for the provision of lay therapy for children at Meadow Bank, Palatine.

Tullow

Kilcarrig Quarries wish to construct a weighbridge, administration Building to include canteen and toilets at Roscat, Tullow.

St Mullins

John Ryan Haulage Ltd wish to change of use of an existing shed to agricultural store to include the storage of agricultural machinery, organic and inorganic fertilisers and soil conditioners on lands at Turra, St Mullins.