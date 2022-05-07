High praise for former IT Carlow president

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW owes “a huge debt of gratitude” to IT Carlow president Patricia Mulcahy, the bord of governors and staff, for the role they played in securing the institute’s university status.

Speaking at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District cllr Andrea Dalton acknowledge the “historic day” of 1 May, adding that prior to the municipal meeting she has attended the last-ever meeting of the board of governors of IT Carlow in Wexford.

Cllr Dalton acknowledged all who had led to the “historic day of 1 May”, a culmination of 12 years’ work, which turns Carlow into a university town.

She called on the council to offer a vote of congratulations to Dr Mulcahy and all the staff, a sentiment echoed by all members.