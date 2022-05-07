Interactive event on pregnancy and motherhood



Dara Byrne of Fertility Wellbeing Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

AN INTERACTIVE event focusing on pregnancy and motherhood entitled ‘Embodied Conversations Support Series – Pregnancy and Parenthood’ will take place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow on Sunday 5 June.

Organised by Fertility Wellbeing Ireland and a wonderful group of women, this amazing and much-needed event encompasses two sessions in one day and all under one roof.

“We are very excited to bring both the pregnancy event and motherhood event to you this June,” said Carlow resident Dara Byrne of Fertility Wellbeing Ireland.

“It will be so wonderful to connect with like-minded women in person and explore ideas and ways to support one another. When women come together, amazing things can happen,” she added.

All monies raised from the event will support two worthy causes – FirstLight, a charity that supports suddenly bereaved parents and families, and Mental Health Ireland. Embodied Conversations is also a little different from a typical pregnancy and motherhood event.

The format will be in the form of interactive stalls and panel talks and the opportunity for Q&A. Attendees will be able to explore the idea of moving away from a culture that supports judgement, guilt, shame, stigma and the extraordinary expectations that we place on ourselves.

The pressure of comparisons and the illusion that social media creates in relation to how we ‘should’ be in pregnancy and motherhood can instead be met with compassion, understanding, support, awareness and acknowledgement.

“Change begins one conversation at a time. We are very much looking forward to having conversations that explore and support holistic, physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing in pregnancy, post-partum and well into motherhood,” said Dara.

“It is wonderful to be able to create this opportunity to reframe how we practice self-care and how we connect with and support one another,” she added.

The pregnancy event will run from 10am to 1pm and will cover topics ranging from pregnancy after a long fertility journey or loss, exploring breastfeeding, nutrition, practical and emotional support when preparing for motherhood and post-birth, the fourth trimester, communication, boundaries, self-care, identity, intimacy, body awareness pre- and post-partum, pelvic health and strengthening, cycle awareness, returning to work after pregnancy and, of course, we will be open to conversation or topics as they arise.

The motherhood event will run from 2pm to 5pm and topics covered will include perinatal trauma or loss, periods, relationships, sex and intimacy, secondary infertility, motherhood after infertility, connection and communication, mum guilt, rage, overwhelm, being touched out, identity, body image, self-care, holistic support, perimenopause, menopause, boundaries, work/life balance and so much more.

Tickets are available on eventbrite from €10 (plus booking fee) at

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/embodied-conversations-support-series-pregnancy-and-motherhood-tickets-325931869997