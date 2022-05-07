Rita liked nothing better than spending time with her family

The late Rita Savage

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Monday 20 December 2021 of Rita Savage, The Square, Tullow, Co Carlow in St Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born on 5 March 1926 to Thomas and Henrietta (née Thorpe) Blake, Mullinacuffe, Tinahely, Co Wicklow. She was the youngest of three children and was predeceased by her brother Vincent Blake and sister Maureen Clifford.

Rita’s father Thomas was a farmer, but sadly died when she was only eight years’ old. Life was tough for the family, but her mother Ettie got on with things and worked hard to keep the farm going. Rita’s older brother Vincent took over the running of the farm as a teenager.

Rita received her primary school education at Ballarahan National School. She moved to Tullow in her late teens and trained as a hairdresser. During this time she met her future husband, Jim Savage of Church Street, Tullow. Rita and Jim married in 1961 and set up home in Castle Lane, Tullow before moving to their permanent home in The Square, Tullow in the early 1970s.

In the early 1980s, Rita’s husband Jim suffered a stroke and subsequently was unable to work. However, Jim was an extremely positive and good-humoured man, who got on with life despite the setbacks. Rita was a constant support to Jim and they enjoyed the simple things in life. Occasional weekends away were enjoyed, as were trips to visit Rita’s sister Maureen in Bunclody and her brother Vincent, sister-in-law Nan and family in Mullinacuffe.

She looked after Jim so well, but sadly he passed away in January 2005. Following Jim’s death, Rita’s granddaughter Rachel stayed with her every night from the age of 12 until she moved away to college when she was 19.

In later years, Rita was delighted to see her own children marry and have families of their own. She liked nothing more than spending time with her family. She enjoyed regular nights out in Mount Wolseley Hotel with her great friends Maureen and Rose and many a great night was had at concerts in Mount Wolseley also, seeing performers like The Willoughby Brothers, Derek Ryan and Nathan Carter. She also enjoyed numerous trips to the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny for a Daniel O’Donnell performance. In fact, Rita was looking forward to attending a concert in Mount Wolseley in 2022, but sadly it was not to be.

Rita was a deeply religious woman, who tuned into daily Mass throughout the pandemic. She never missed saying her nightly prayers and was a regular pilgrim to Our Lady’s Island in Co Wexford and also Knock Shrine in her younger days.

Rita was a very hospitable host and no-one ever called to the house without receiving a cup of tea, sandwiches or cake … whatever was going.

For many years, Rita enjoyed weekly trips to the home of her niece Sheila and enjoyed spending time with her sister-in-law Nan and the extended family during these visits. She was great for keeping in touch with all her family.

The phone proved to be a lifesaver, especially during the pandemic, when visiting was prohibited. Rita spent hours chatting on the phone to her great friends Maureen, cousin Carmel in London, sister-in-law Liz in Sligo and, of course, her own family.

She looked forward to the daily visits from her great friend Betty, and also her wonderful carer Karen and the other HSE ladies who called to her home in recent years. Rita enjoyed the daily visits from her daughters Ann and Maureen, son Martin and daughter-in-law Liz. Shortly before her death, she was delighted to welcome home her eldest grandchild Rachel, who travelled from Cardiff, and granddaughter Nikki, who came from Lanzarote. These visits proved to be a great boost to Rita.

Rita was waked at home and her funeral Mass took place on Wednesday 22 December in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow. The Mass was celebrated by Fr Brian Maguire, PP, Tullow. The beautiful singing at Mass was by Karen Kealy. Readings were by Rita’s son-in-law Edmond and granddaughter Niamh, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren Leanne, Aoife, Roisin, Finola, James and Cliodhna. The Communion Reflection was recited by her daughter-in-law Liz.

Rita’s son-in-law James paid a fitting tribute to her at the end of Mass.

Rita will be sadly missed by her son Martin, daughters Ann (Hayden) and Maureen (Orbinski), daughter in-law Liz, sons in-law Edmond and James, grandchildren Rachel, Nikki, Leanne, Niamh, Conor, Kieran, David, Aoife, Roisin, Finola, Sineád, James and Cliodhna, by her extended family and her many wonderful friends.